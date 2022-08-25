Champions League group stage draw: Live thread, updates, how to watch

Any good Champions League campaign starts with a solid group stage, and it’s that time of the year where we find out who Bayern Munich will face to kick of this season’s European campaign.

Five German teams are participating in this draw, as well as strong sides scattered throughout Pot 2, Pot 3, and even Pot 4. The club faces the prospect of some interesting matchups from the top 5 leagues, with plenty of participants from Spain, England, Italy, and France.

Feel free to discuss the draw below as we bring you the live reaction from Istanbul!

Draw participants:

Pot 1

Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester City, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Ajax

Pot 2

Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig, Tottenham Hotspur

Pot 3

Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Napoli, Sporting CP, Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica

Pot 4

Maccabi Haifa, Viktoria Plzeň, Rangers, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Marseille, Club Brugge, Celtic

Draw Info

Location: Istanbul, Turkey

Time: 18:00 CET

TV/streaming: uefa.com, Find Your Country

