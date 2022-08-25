Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich legend Uli Hoeneß flames the Premier League; Josip Stanišić staying, while Gabriel Vidović has a suitor; Transfer rumors on Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi; Liverpool’s Naby Keita, PSG’s Julian Draxler, Ajax’s Antony; & MORE!

Even in retirement, Bayern Munich legend Uli Hoeneß is full of piss and vinegar. This time, his target was the English Premier League.

When comparing the Premier League to the Bundesliga, Hoeneß left no doubt that he thinks the English clubs sold out.

“They’re not better than us. They just have more money available to them. The PL’s sporting advantage has been bought by foreign money. Our big advantage is our independence from oligarchs and entire states,” Hoeneß said. “In the medium term that will end up at some stage benefitting the Bundesliga.”

While there is some disagreement on why the Bundesliga suffers in drawing revenue compared to the Premier League, there is no doubt that discrepancy in some of those top clubs comes down to who owns them...and where those owners derive their funds.

Bayern Munich appears to have no interest in selling or loaning away Josip Stanišić:

Josip Stanišić has received an enquiry from the Bundesliga and two from the Premier League, but Bayern will not let him go this summer.

I’m a bit torn on this one...Stanišić is a good young talent, who I really want to see play more because I’d like to see him get more of a chance. I also believe that he needs to play more for the betterment of his own development. However, I understand why Julian Nagelsmann and Bayern Munich want to keep him around rather than selling him or loaning him out.

Able to play left-back, right-back, center-back, and as a defensive midfielder, Stanišić is an incredibly valuable player to have on a roster,

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller gifted Gary Lineker a custom jersey:

You are a @Twitter legend, Gary! Have fun with the jersey https://t.co/sQRr0DfgMK — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) August 24, 2022

Lineker, of course, teased an interview with someone at Bayern Munich earlier in the week, but did not say who...now we know:

Here to interview one of my favourite ever fußballspielers. pic.twitter.com/T5bjRIQdJy — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 24, 2022

Bayern Munich has an English week to look forward to with two games on the horizon — Gladbach in the Bundesliga and Viktoria Köln in the DFB-Pokal. In this podcast, we preview both games and discuss the following:

Why this fixture is different from any other fixture in Bayern’s Bundesliga calendar.

Gladbach’s style of play under Daniel Farke.

Changes in Gladbach’s line-up that Farke has made.

Gladbach’s past results, including a bizarre 2-2 draw against Schalke.

The interesting inclusion of Joe Scally over Stefan Lainer.

How Gladbach has coped with the losses of Matthias Ginter and Breel Embolo.

An introduction to Viktoria Köln and where they stand currently in their division.

The changes Julian Nagelsmann might make against Viktoria Köln.

Sport Bild’s Christian Falk had a “tweet storm” on transfer rumors, so let’s dig in.

Falk confirmed the rumor linking Chelsea FC’s Callum Hudson-Odoi to Bayer Leverkusen:

Falk delved into more Premier League transfer action as he confirmed Manchester United’s desire to bring in Ajax winger Antony:

TRUE✅ Antony wants @ManUtd and @ManUtd wants Antony. Both sides agreed to a contract. But: @AFCAjax are still reluctant to sell pic.twitter.com/Zf1cEZPBH0 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 24, 2022

The rumor that Borussia Dortmund was in the running for Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita got the flexxx treatment:

It is NOT TRUE ❌ that Naby Keita (27) is in talks with @BVB Dortmund for a transfer this summer #EnglischeWoche @BILD_Sport pic.twitter.com/fb5HR5XSdx — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 24, 2022

Finally, Falk said that Manchester United boss is personally pushing for Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper and Germany international Kevin Trapp:

TRUE✅ Erik ten Hag personally committed to signing Kevin Trapp from @Eintracht Frankfurt for @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/GBT0o2CI2L — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 24, 2022

Julian Draxler and Mauro Icardi are both refusing to take a pay cut to leave Paris Saint-Germain:

Julian Draxler et Mauro Icardi ne veulent pas quitter le PSG sans avoir perçu l'intégralité de leurs salaires jusqu'à la fin de leur contrat. ⛔️



Julian Draxler and Mauro Icardi do not want to leave PSG without having received their full salaries until the end of their contract.

With this...Draxler’s international career might be over (his World Cup hopes most likely are anyway).

Gabriel Vidović is getting interest from 2. Bundesliga side Jahn Regensburg, but could be waiting for a club in the Bundesliga to get more serious with a pursuit:

Jahn Regensburg are interested in a loan deal for Gabriel Vidović. The player has other inquiries from the Bundesliga and aboard.

Unlike Stanišić, it is assumed that Vidović will be loaned away before the transfer window closes.

Bayern Munich are off to a record-breaking start in the league and things look so good it’s almost magical. The combination of the 4-2-2-2 formation and the newfound chemistry between all of Bayern’s forwards makes every single game an unprecedented goal fest. Of course new challenges await over the horizon, with the Champions League group stage draw set to take place later this week.

In this episode, INNN and Samrin discuss: