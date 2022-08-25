 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Germany national team roster announced for Women’s World Cup September qualifiers

Six Bayern Munich players highlight the list. The DFB Frauen have two international matchdays, on September 3 and September 6, against Turkey and Bulgaria, respectively.

Women’s Football European Championship 2022 - Germany after the final
Laura Freigang (left) and Lina Magull celebrate at the team’s reception in Frankfurt after EURO 2022.
Photo by Uwe Anspach/picture alliance via Getty Images

They’re back in action! Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has announced her 24-player roster for the two September qualifiers for next summer’s Women’s World Cup.

It’s of course a very familiar list of names as Voss-Tecklenburg’s squad for the recently-concluded Women’s European Championship. Here’s her EURO 2022 roster, for comparison:

This is our squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Turkey and Bulgaria.

#TURGER Saturday, 09/03/2022, 2:45 p.m

#BULGER Tuesday, September 6th, 2022, 6:30 p.m

The Bayern Munich contingent will include defender Giulia Gwinn, midfielders Linda Dallmann, Lina Magull, and Sydney Lohmann, and forwards Lea Schüller and Klara Bühl.

It was a successful EURO for the Germany ladies, who exceeded many expectations — if not their own — in reaching the Final and taking a powerful and well-coached England side to the wire in extra time. It’s on to the 2023 World Cup now, though.

And if you missed our EURO coverage, check out our (considerable) roster of related stories below!

