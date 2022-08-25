Germany national team roster announced for Women’s World Cup September qualifiers

They’re back in action! Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has announced her 24-player roster for the two September qualifiers for next summer’s Women’s World Cup.

It’s of course a very familiar list of names as Voss-Tecklenburg’s squad for the recently-concluded Women’s European Championship. Here’s her EURO 2022 roster, for comparison:

This is our squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Turkey and Bulgaria. #TURGER Saturday, 09/03/2022, 2:45 p.m #BULGER Tuesday, September 6th, 2022, 6:30 p.m

The Bayern Munich contingent will include defender Giulia Gwinn, midfielders Linda Dallmann, Lina Magull, and Sydney Lohmann, and forwards Lea Schüller and Klara Bühl.

It was a successful EURO for the Germany ladies, who exceeded many expectations — if not their own — in reaching the Final and taking a powerful and well-coached England side to the wire in extra time. It’s on to the 2023 World Cup now, though.

