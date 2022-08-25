Official: Financial details emerge on the departure of Adrian Fein from Bayern Munich to Excelsior Rotterdam

It’s official: Bayern Munich midfielder Adrian Fein has been announced by Dutch top flight side Excelsior Rotterdam as a new player, with a contract there through 2024, with an option for an additional year.

This concludes a saga consisting of many loans — including one to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven — and which at one point looked like would finish with the 23-year-old’s departure to MLS club LAFC this summer:

Financial details of the transaction have emerged as well. Per Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, it’s a “free transfer, but Bayern will secure a sell-on clause.”

Per Sky, Fein had been training on trial with the Dutch side. Because Fein is still on contract with Bayern through 2023, the actual mechanisms were not straightforward, but with Fein having “no future” at Bayern and a salary reportedly north of €2m, there was plenty of motivation for Bayern to find a solution. That seems to have come by waiving a transfer fee, with only a possible future percentage as compensation.

Sky reports that Joshua Zirkzee and Bouna Sarr are the remaining senior players Bayern are still looking to sell before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Bayern sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić on the move, for FCBayern.com:

“Adrian Fein joined us at a young age and developed into a professional footballer at the FC Bayern Campus. He has gained valuable experience in recent years as a player on loan at PSV Eindhoven or Hamburger SV and is now ready for the next step in his career. We wish him all the best and much success for the future.”

Rotterdam technical director Niels van Duinen for ExcelsiorRotterdam.nl:

“He was one of the most promising players at Bayern Munich. Adrian is an intelligent footballer, a controlling midfielder who can read the game well and despite his young age can share his experience in our group. After the first conversation with him, we noticed that he has a huge drive to show himself again to the clubs in Europe after a lesser season. He wants to do that, despite much interest from abroad, at Excelsior. He believes in the plan we have in mind. After we reached an agreement with Bayern, we were able to sign Adrian for two years with an option for another season.”

Finally, in his own words — Adrian Fein, also for ExcelsiorRotterdam.nl:

“I trained a few times last week and played the game against Union Sint-Gillis,’’ states Munich-born Adrian Fein. “That was very good for me to get a feel for the club and the city. I immediately felt welcome and at home and therefore the choice was quickly made. It was also nice to see and experience the city as well as the club, because when you definitely come to a place, it is nice to have a good feeling. In Rotterdam and with Excelsior that is certainly the case.”

Farewell, Adrian, all the best!