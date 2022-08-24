 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea star Kai Havertz addresses Bayern Munich rumors

The former Bayer Leverkusen prodigy was reported to be linked with Bayern Munich this summer.

By Jack Laushway
/ new
Leeds United v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Kai Havertz was one of the hottest prospects to come out of the Bundesliga in recent years. The highly touted Bayer Leverkusen talent was so impressive that Chelsea FC actually paid a transfer fee of over 70 million euros. Bayern Munich were rumored with him years ago, but there was some talk of Havertz returning to the Bundesliga this summer.

The rumors of course were a transfer of Havertz from Chelsea to Bayern Munich. However, these rumors weren’t trusted and little discussion came out of it. Kai Havertz finally addresses these rumors by stating “there was nothing at all. There were not talks.” [Sky Sport]

Havertz hasn’t quite lived up to the hype yet for Chelsea, but still impressed at Euro 2020 as well as scoring the Champions League winning goal for Chelsea in 2021. Havertz has shown moments of brilliance but still has a long way to go to reach his massive potential. Would you like to see Kai Havertz at Bayern Munich? Let us know in the comments!

