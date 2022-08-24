 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Bayern Munich could finally see Callum Hudson-Odoi in Germany

Is the Chelsea youngster on his way to the Bundesliga?

Everton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

One of the more arduous transfer sagas in recent years for Bayern Munich was when the club was chasing Chelsea FC prospect Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić was on a mission to land the highly-touted youngster, but ultimately did not succeed because Chelsea was afraid it was going to let one of England’s next great talents walk away from its campus (imagine that).

Anyway, Bayern Munich was rumored to offer €25 million for a player who was largely an unproven commodity. Thankfully for the Bavarians, Chelsea panicked and inked Hudson-Odoi to a monster deal, which has not worked out all that well.

Now, though, Bayer Leverkusen might be willing to throw Hudson-Odoi’s career a life preserver and bring him to Germany — a task that Bayern Munich did not succeed in:

“No future under Tuchel” seems to be the theme for quite a few players these days.

Anyway, Hudson-Odoi likely fell victim to four things at Chelsea:

  1. Being caught up in a numbers game with the club’s attacking group.
  2. The weight of expectations and a big contract without ever having really proven anything.
  3. Falling into Thomas Tuchel’s mansion-sized doghouse.
  4. Too much, too soon — he just wasn’t ready for primetime in the Premier League-level yet.

Hudson-Odoi’s potential is still there, but can Bayer Leverkusen help him reach it? Bayern Munich will have a front row seat as we all find out.

