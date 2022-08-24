Brazzo comments on a potential transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich lost one of their all-time best players this summer. Robert Lewandowski left Bayern as one of the Bundesliga’s all-time scorers and absolutely dominated his time in the league. Many expected Bayern’s offense to struggle next season without their top scorer, however, Bayern’s offense is looking better than ever this season. So when the opportunity to grab one of the greatest players of all time this summer, Bayern didn’t jump at the chance.

This player is Cristiano Ronaldo, who is looking to exit Manchester United in search of Champions League football. It has been extremely hard for him to find a home surprisingly as he is still immensely talented despite his age.

Hasan Salihamidžić on whether Ronaldo was an option for Bayern: "When you now see how our attack is equipped - even without Robert Lewandowski - it's just difficult from a sporting and financial point of view." [Podcast Phrasenmäher, @BILD] pic.twitter.com/fyUdLK35fW — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 23, 2022

Brazzo has stated that even without Robert Lewandowski, the transfer just doesn’t make sense from both a sporting and financial point of view. Maybe if Bayern were struggling to score in these first few matchdays, it would make sense. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it though. Earlier I might have said to bring in Ronaldo, but seeing the way Bayern are playing, there is no need to risk throwing off the team’s dynamic.