Bavarian Podcast Works Preview Show: Bayern Munich vs. Gladbach (Bundesliga) AND Viktoria Köln vs Bayern Munich (DFB-Pokal)

Bayern Munich has an English week to look forward to with two games on the horizon — Gladbach in the Bundesliga and Viktoria Köln in the DFB-Pokal. In this podcast, we preview both games and discuss the following:

Why this fixture is different from any other fixture in Bayern’s Bundesliga calendar.

Gladbach’s style of play under Daniel Farke.

Changes in Gladbach’s line-up that Farke has made.

Gladbach’s past results, including a bizarre 2-2 draw against Schalke.

The interesting inclusion of Joe Scally over Stefan Lainer.

How Gladbach has coped with the losses of Matthias Ginter and Breel Embolo.

An introduction to Viktoria Köln and where they stand currently in their division.

The changes Julian Nagelsmann might make against Viktoria Köln.

