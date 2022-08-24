 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works Preview Show: Bayern Munich vs. Gladbach (Bundesliga) AND Viktoria Köln vs Bayern Munich (DFB-Pokal)

Will Bayern Munich be able to finally beat Borussia Mönchengladbach? What changes should Julian Nagelsmann make against Viktoria Köln?

By Samrin_TwinkleFCB
/ new
FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga
Florian Neuhaus and Marcel Sabitzer should both start this game
Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich has an English week to look forward to with two games on the horizon — Gladbach in the Bundesliga and Viktoria Köln in the DFB-Pokal. In this podcast, we preview both games and discuss the following:

  • Why this fixture is different from any other fixture in Bayern’s Bundesliga calendar.
  • Gladbach’s style of play under Daniel Farke.
  • Changes in Gladbach’s line-up that Farke has made.
  • Gladbach’s past results, including a bizarre 2-2 draw against Schalke.
  • The interesting inclusion of Joe Scally over Stefan Lainer.
  • How Gladbach has coped with the losses of Matthias Ginter and Breel Embolo.
  • An introduction to Viktoria Köln and where they stand currently in their division.
  • The changes Julian Nagelsmann might make against Viktoria Köln.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works