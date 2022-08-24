Report: Leroy Sané facing “decisive season” at Bayern Munich, but he has at least one important supporter

Coming off a fantastic effort against VfL Bochum, Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané has to be feeling confident about his game and where he stands on the roster. In fact, the coaching staff appreciated Sané’s renewed focus toward “commitment” and “motivation” in training last week.

Behind the scenes at Säbener Straße, however, things might not be totally crystal clear regarding the Germany international’s future, per Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

According to the report, the season will be “decisive” for Sané, but it is not as if anyone is rooting against him or even looking to sell him. In fact, sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić is “convinced” that Sané will prove his mettle.

The report also addressed the rumors that offers had come in for Sané and that the club was shopping the winger. Per Sport Bild, neither of those were true and Sané has no interest in a move, either.

Salihamidžić must be sensing the player is under pressure as he uncharacteristically went into the locker room after the DFL-Supercup victory over RB Leipzig to laud Sané for “not only his goal, but also for his aggressive showing, defensive work, and determination.”

That does seem to line up with previous reports which indicated that Salihamidžić liked seeing Sané play with some fury. As is widely-known in circles surrounding the club, Salihamidžić is the executive who has backed Sané’s transfer the most from the time of the club’s initial inquiry to Manchester City through to today.

Not everything about Sané is smooth or easy, even with Salihamidžić’s support per Sport Bild. In fact, Sané has been keeping to himself and become a bit withdrawn, which the coaching staff has taken notice of. Communication with the star winger has been hard to come by.

For those wondering if Sané pouted behind the scenes about not starting, the answer is no. Sport Bild said that Sané deals with those situations by remaining silent, but that does not mean he is accepting of the role. Sané wants to start and wants to play — but only as a left-wing or an attacking midfielder. According to Sport Bild, Sané does not want to play right-wing.

Finally, Germany boss Hansi Flick — who has not always seen eye-to-eye with Sané — is following the situation closely. Flick has had “several” phone conversations with Sané and is trying to help him fulfill his vast promise. A spot on Germany’s World Cup squad it not a given per Sport Bild, even if most fans think the winger is a shoo-in for the spot.

BFW Analysis

This report was interesting for a number of reasons, mostly because of the inside look at how Sané’s mindset in handling his playing time situation in Bavaria. The good thing is that he is not outwardly complaining or being a problem, though holding everything inside could eventually make him blow like a powder keg.

If this truly is a decisive season for Sané at Bayern Munich, my question would be decisive for who? Is the club unsure if it wants to retain the talented winger or is the player doubting that he can get the playing time he wants in Bavaria? It would seem that Sané, not Bayern Munich, holds the cards on whatever happens in his career.

As far as the Germany information goes, it is hard to imagine a national team without Sané. On talent alone, there is no reason to think Sané will be left off of the squad. Flick is a lot of things, but he is no dummy. When in form, Sané can be a game-changer on the international stage.