Report: Bayern Munich made final €24m offer for RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer

Per Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich made a final offer of up to €24m for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, but it’s been turned down:

RB Leipzig have rejected a last offer from Bayern for Konrad Laimer. €20m guaranteed plus €4m add-ons (€2m for winning the league and €2m for winning the CL). Laimer will have to stay in Leipzig this season and could move to Munich on a free next year

Of course, of the €4m in add-ons, only half can be seen as probable — even with Bayern’s tremendous start to the season, a Champions League victory is no sure thing, and much will depend on the health and form of Bayern and its competitors.

Laimer — Leipzig’s “pressing machine” in the eyes of his former head coach Julian Nagelsmann, who currently commands the Bayern troops — is now a candidate to leave on a free at the start of next summer. For now, it seems Die Roten Bullen have decided they’re best served by making use of Laimer’s qualities for themselves for another year.

Of course, this has been the expected outcome for some time. However, it seems notable that Bayern are suggested here to have made a final push late in the closing days of the transfer window — and that they were apparently willing to invest a sizable sum towards solidifying their midfield. It lends some credence to the Spanish rumors — refuted in the German press — that FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong was also a recent topic in the offices at the Säbener Straße.

Laimer had a reported release clause of €35m which expired on June 30th, at the beginning of this offseason. Bayern’s reported final offer is quite a ways below that — too far, it would seem.

RB Leipzig are currently eleventh in the Bundesliga table after three matchdays, with two draws and a loss to their name.