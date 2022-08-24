Report: Bayern Munich poach Hertha Berlin youth striker Yll Gashi

According to Bild+ (as captured by @iMiaSanMia_en), Bayern Munich have won the sweepstakes for fourteen-year-old Hertha BSC Berlin striker Yll Gashi:

The player and his family have decided to join Bayern. A move is imminent. [@BILD] Bayern are among several clubs from Germany and abroad interested in signing Hertha’s talented striker Yll Gashi (14). [@BILD]

Gashi is so young there isn’t much information available on him, but with this degree of interest at such an age both in and outside of Germany, it seems he’s shown quite the early promise.

From a Bayern perspective, it’s always encouraging to have won a competition for a promising young prospect’s signature. The path to the first team in Munich is far from easy, but the facilities, training staff, and careful planning of the first team pathways is a strong selling point. Youth transfers aren’t as heralded as the senior signings of the transfer window, but no less important to the overall body of work at FC Bayern.

Onefootball has picked up the Bild story as well, and through them we’ve learned that the other clubs who inquired at this stage were Chelsea FC and Juventus, as well as “half of the Bundesliga” — including all the other top teams: Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, all of whom have in recent years shown what they could do with young talent brought through the academy ranks.

Additionally, Gashi’s stay in Germany appears to be good news for the DFB as well, opening up a pathway to the German national team, starting with the youth divisions.

We’ll update once an official team announcement comes.