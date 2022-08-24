Joshua Kimmich understands why Robert Lewandowski doesn’t want to meet Bayern Munich in the Champions League

Former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski recently reflected on his glorious history with the German Rekordmeister by expressing that he wouldn’t want to see his new club, FC Barcelona, drawn against his old one so soon in the Champions League group stages. His old friend, teammate, and replacement captain in Bavaria, Joshua Kimmich, had an excellent and knowing reply:

Robert Lewandowski has recently said that he doesn't want to face Bayern in the Champions League group stage



Joshua Kimmich: "Probably for good reason", he said with a smile



[@tzmuenchen] pic.twitter.com/w1O4jXFJz6 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 22, 2022

After the kind of start Bayern has enjoyed this season, Kimmich is right to feel good. But Barça are no slouches, either, and recent history between the clubs aside, might pose the proper challenge Bayern need to test their tactics under Nagelsmann this year. Smooth midfield proficiency, pacy creators on the wings, and of course a world-class striker through the center — this is a challenge for Bayern’s high-press attack that many a Bayern fan would relish.

Of course, there’s also the possibility of helping the La Liga club on their way down to Europa League for a second consecutive season.

So, how about it? Would you like to see Bayern meet Barça and Lewy again so soon after parting ways? With the Champions League draw this Thursday, we’re soon to find out.