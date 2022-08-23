Bayern Munich’s Brazzo talks pursuit of Erling Haaland

When Erling Haaland was trying to figure what the next step for his career would be next after Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich was there to offer him an opportunity to stay in the Bundesliga.

For the first time, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić gave fans some insight into what happened at the now-famous home meeting between himself and the Norwegian star.

“We’ve had a few conversations, of course, that’s not a secret. We had things in mind that we could do. In the end it didn’t work out for various reasons. I don’t want to blame the player for that. He chose what he thinks is better for him,” Salihamidžić told the Phrasenmäher Podcast (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “So, I think we made good decisions. Signing a striker? Of course we’ll see after a season or two. The guys we have here are exceptional.”

Haaland, of course, had his pick of clubs in this summer’s transfer window and chose Manchester City over Bayern and the likes of La Liga’s Real Madrid.

There has been some thought that Haaland could be a candidate for Bayern Munich in the future and it does not appear that Salihamidžić has ruled out that possibility