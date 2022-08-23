Training update: Julian Nagelsmann gives Bayern Munich players two days off

After Sunday’s exhilarating 7-0 away win against VfL Bochum on matchday three of the Bundesliga season, Bayern Munich will get a couple of days to catch their breath. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann has given his players two days off, per Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Julian Nagelsmann canceled today’s training session and also gave his players tomorrow off. The preparation for the next game against Gladbach will begin on Wednesday.

Borussia Mönchengladbach are ever the thorn in Bayern’s side, and currently sit second place in the Bundesliga table. Despite the massive disparity in goal differential (+3 to Bayern’s +14), there’s no taking this opponent for granted — so, in addition to rewards for good play, the break is an opportunity for Bayern to recharge. That way, the team can show up mentally and physically fresh on Saturday.

Injuries have wormed their unwelcome way into the Bayern squad of late, forcing some lineup changes late on Sunday against VfL Bochum. Two of Bayern’s goal-scorers — starting center-back Matthijs de Ligt and Serge Gnabry off the bench — even played with sizable casts on their hands.

As those players recover, others who missed the Bochum game are taking the day off to work back into match shape:

Training update on the team's day off today:



• Jamal Musiala trained individually with the ball

• Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka completed some running training

• Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting worked individually



[@BILD] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 22, 2022

Jamal Musiala’s injury, which kept him out against Bochum, sounds nothing serious, while Alphonso Davies’ muscular issues that made him a late scratch after traveling with the team bear watching. Leon Goretzka and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting haven’t played this season (or preseason).

Fitness is fast coming into focus for Nagelsmann and his training and medical staff, as the English weeks are already here. After Saturday’s game against Gladbach, Bayern play Wednesday in the DFB-Pokal against Viktoria Koln. Then it’s a trip to third-placed Union Berlin the following Saturday.

All things considered, a moment of rest now might be crucial for Bayern to keep this blistering early-season pace going.

