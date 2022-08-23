Talking Trikots: Bayern Munich wear three different kits in three straight games

Welcome back to Talking Trikots! After a long hiatus, we’re back with some more jersey news. This time, it’s more of a fact-based piece than an opinion based piece.

Bayern Munich have made a great start to the 2022/23 season. They already have a trophy under their belts in the DFL Super Cup, and have won three out of three Bundesliga games with a goal difference of 15-1, with that lone conceded goal coming from an uncharacteristic error by Manuel Neuer.

There are a ton of noteworthy records that have been set over the past couple of weeks, but we’re not here to talk about them. What we will talk about is the fact that Bayern have suited up in three different kits in three games. Now that’s noteworthy, considering it’s never happened before at least in the past two decades.

Bayern kicked off the Bundesliga season away to Eintracht Frankfurt, where they suited up in their red and white home kit. Considering Bayern normally wear their away or third kits in Frankfurt, this was not a common occurrence. That said, the last three times Bayern wore red in Frankfurt, they won all three games, so maybe that’s a good omen. Win they did this time, and boy, did they win big. Goals from Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard, Sadio Mané, Jamal Musiala, and Serge Gnabry had the red Bavarians five up at halftime, and Musiala added a sixth before the game was out.

By the way, the home kit really doesn’t look all that bad, contrary to popular belief. It may remind people of bacon, but who doesn’t love bacon? Sorry, vegans and vegetarians.

The second Bundesliga game of the season also happened to be Bayern’s first home game of the season. Instead of wearing the usual red and white kit, though, Bayern celebrated the release of their black and red third kit by wearing it against Wolfsburg. Goals from Musiala and Thomas Müller got Bayern a 2-0 win. It was a good win in a good looking shirt. You really can’t go wrong with black and neon red. An earlier piece mentioned this already, but this was the first time in ten years that the third kit made its competitive debut before the away kit.

Speaking of the away kit, Bayern didn’t have to wait too long to debut it. The very next game, Bayern wore the white and gold away colors for the first time in a competitive game against Bochum. The kit has received a lot of praise ever since its release, with the gold details especially garnering acclaim. Its debut game was also one to remember, with Bayern running out 7-0 winners. Despite the absences of Musiala and Alphonso Davies, goals from Leroy Sané, Matthijs de Ligt, Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mané (twice), Serge Gnabry, and a poor Bochum defender gifted Bayern their biggest win of the season so far.

So that’s how Bayern wore three different kits in three straight games. That has to be a rare occurrence anywhere in world football, especially since away kits and third kits are normally worn only a handful of times every season, sometimes as few as four or five times. These past three games have not only been a showcase for how well Bayern can play, but also how good they can look while playing.

It’s been a while since all three of Bayern’s kits were golazos; in fact, not since the 2017/18 season had Bayern come up with three good looking kits. The 2019/20 season’s kits weren’t bad, but their designs were overshadowed a bit by the treble won that season. This season, all three of Bayern’s kits look terrific, and fans will be eagerly awaiting the special edition kits that will come out later in the season (Oktoberfest, Olympiastadion edition, etc.). If anything, this season promises to be a fashion blowout in terms of kits.

That said, we wouldn’t mind having these kits being overshadowed by an immensely successful season. Hopefully by next May, the kits will be remembered not only for their looks, but the team’s achievements in them.