Bayern Munich alumnus Robert Lewandowski celebrates his 34th birthday in style for FC Barcelona

This one goes out to all the FC Barcelona fans out here — an olive branch, as it were. We know times have been tough and wanted to show that we’re not just here for the bad times, but also the good. Former Bayern Munich player Robert Lewandowski celebrated his 34th birthday yesterday in style, scoring within the first minute against Real Sociedad and pouncing again in the second half to put the game to bed. Here’s that marvelous first goal for all our enjoyment:

There’s the Lewy we know and love! It is wonderful to see the plain joy on his face, too, now that he’s playing where and how he wants.

Barcelona have had a rough start to the season, pulled all their levers, and still need to find a couple players to axe in order to register center-back Joules Koundé — who would reportedly be able to leave for free at the end of the transfer window if not registered. But the present is bright, and Lewandowski’s presence is the present. The long-time Bundesliga frontman is terrorizing La Liga defenses already, earning his just rewards, and showing why he is crucial to coach Xavi Hernández’s project with the Blaugranes.

It’s bittersweet from a Bayern perspective, as memories are still fresh of the days Lewandowski scored left and right for us. But time moves on and so must Bayern, who are currently coping by scoring left, right, and center:

Certainly not something most of us would have predicted, as far as scoring output in the wake of such a gigantic departure! But Lewandowski is an absolutely massive player still in his own way, let no one say otherwise — hence the general mood of surprise here at Bayern’s seamless transition. For Barça, it’s clear already that Lewy will be that missing, clinical ingredient in the final third, and help resurrect their competitive chances in the Spanish top flight against the likes of Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, and others. So, everyone’s gotten what they wanted, and everyone’s happy — yes?

Long may these good times on the pitch continue for both teams!