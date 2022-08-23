Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt’s focus will remain on clean sheets despite his proficiency in the box

Matthijs de Ligt was ecstatic to score his first goal for Bayern Munich against VfL Bochum, but the Dutchman does not want anyone to get the wrong impression.

The 23-year-old might truly be a weapon in the box, but there is nothing he likes more as a defender than helping his squad get a clean sheet.

”If you score a goal as a defender, that’s great, but of course you also want to keep a clean sheet too, which was important. We did very well as a team. We were good in the press and we were relentless. That’s how you score seven goals,” De Ligt told FCBayern.com (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

When moving to Bayern Munich, de Ligt commented that he wanted to play with a club that had more of an offensive philosophy and what many ascertained to mean a more fun brand of football.

This season, it appears De Ligt wish has come true.