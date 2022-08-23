Germany Watch: Timo Werner and David Raum consulted Hansi Flick before signing for RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig were able to strengthen their 2022/23 Bundesliga title credentials by acquiring versatile players David Raum and Timo Werner in the summer transfer window, and they have a certain former Bayern Munich coach to thank for it. Both Germany internationals have admitted their decision to join Leipzig was influenced by advice from national team manager, Hansi Flick.

“Everyone knows we have a good relationship. Just when it was heading towards deciding what I was going to do - as there were other options — I called him,” revealed Werner in an interview with Sport Bild (via Sz). “Hansi Flick thought it was exactly the right decision, also irrespective of the World Cup.”

After his first training session with Leipzig, left-back Raum also stated he was in close touch with Flick throughout summer, before deciding to make the switch to Die Roten Bullen.

“I was also in close exchange with the national coach, with Hansi,” the 24-year old told reporters (as captured by Sz). “I called him and took him with me on my way. He is a coach who wants to know exactly what is going on with the players, what the players have in mind, what the next step will be.”

“I talked to him very early on during the Nations League that maybe a transfer was on the cards in the summer,” Raum added. “He was immediately convinced of this idea as well, that I fit here well and can take the next steps here with the Champions League.”

Apart from Leipzig, Juventus had approached Chelsea FC about signing Werner on loan, while both Manchester City and Manchester United allegedly had Raum on their shortlist. Niklas Süle, another important national team member, was also heavily linked with Chelsea and Newcastle United at the start of the year. Thanks to Flick’s recommendation, however, all three of them will be playing in the Bundesliga this season.