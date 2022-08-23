 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Off the Crossbar: Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman is secretly a Bolton Wanderers fan

Kingsley Coman raised some eyebrows after admitting he is a Bolton Wanderers fan!

By MiranKoFCB
DC United v Bayern Munich - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s talented winger recently had an exciting interview with ESPN (via DailyStar) — he surprised many and told them that his favorite club in the UK is Bolton Wanderers!

He explained that he was always a fan when he was growing up and found them exciting. He admitted that he watched them during the Sam Allardyce era throughout the early to mid-2000s.

Coman put it simply — “I always liked them when I was young.” And who wouldn’t? With the likes of Jay Jay Okocha, Youri Djorkaeff, Fernando Hierro, El Hadji Diouf, and a couple more eye-catching names, Bolton was quite good back in the day.

The Bayern Munich winger probably dodged a couple of transfer rumor stories by providing this answer. If he mentioned some top five club from the Premier League, he would probably end up being linked with a move to that club for the rest of his career.

