Miss him yet? Why Liverpool are struggling in the Premier League after selling Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich

This isn’t quite schadenfreude, but it’s pretty close. Bayern Munich fans have been mesmerized by the quality of Sadio Mane this season. The former Liverpool FC star has exceeded expectations at the Sabener Strasse, scoring twice in the club’s most recent win over VfL Bochum on Sunday. However, more striking is the impact his absence is having on his former club.

Liverpool have just lost to Manchester United. This is their worst ever start to a Premier League season under Jurgen Klopp, and it’s happened right after they lost their Senegalese talisman. A coincidence? I don’t think so.

Watching Sadio Mane at Bayern, and then watching the Reds struggle against Manchester United, it’s easy to see what they’re missing. In his short spell in Germany, Mane has proven himself a wonderfully intelligent player. It’s not his pace, his passing, or his trickery that has wowed the fans of his new club, but his incredible ability to make runs and find space. It almost rivals that of Thomas Muller, the Raumdeuter himself. And I say that as a card-carrying member of the Muller Mafia.

You don’t replace that kind of quality.

Without Mane, Liverpool looked out of sync, static, and thoroughly lacking in ideas. Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, and Trent Alexander-Arnold were kept rather quiet, that too by a Man United defense who just conceded four goals to Brentford last weekend.

Of course, against Man United, Liverpool were missing the likes of Fabinho (for most of the game), Darwin Nunez, and our very own former player Thiago Alcantara. None of that explains why they looked so static in attack, or why they failed to beat Fulham or Crystal Palace. While Bayern score freely and turn opponents inside out, including the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt (Europa League holders) and RB Leipzig (DFB Pokal holders), Liverpool struggle against a dreadful Man United team.

Basically, Liverpool’s loss is Bayern’s gain.

Thank you for this gem of a player, Kloppo! Sadio Mane has been such an amazing fit for Bayern Munich, and we can’t wait to see what he can achieve in his new red jersey.

Speaking of Liverpool, the Champions League group stage draw is this week, and on our podcast we discussed potential opponents in the group stage, including an extensive bit on Mane's former team.

