Report: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Zirkzee the top candidate to replace Saša Kalajdžić at VfB Stuttgart

According to Florian Plettenberg, VfB Stuttgart and Wolverhampton Wanderers are in intense negotiations for the transfer of striker Saša Kalajdžić. Once a Bayern Munich target, it looks like Kalajdžić might be on his way to Wolverhampton instead of Bavaria. Earlier this month, the player was also on Manchester United’s list of possible targets.

There has been a verbal agreement between the player and Wolves and the club wishes to get the transfer done in the next few days. The Austrian is keen on a move to the Premier League. However the two clubs are still not in agreement in terms of valuation. Wolves have indicated they are prepared to pay around €18 million but VfB Stuttgart have quoted an asking price of €25 million.

Bayern Munich’s very own Joshua Zirkzee has been reported as the top candidate to replace the striker, who has scored 24 goals in 58 games for Stuttgart in all competitions. Zirkzee had earlier invited interest from the likes of Fulham, Southampton, Ajax, and even RSC Anderlecht, whom Zirkzee played for on loan. Bayern Munich had earlier put a price tag of €20 million when Stuttgart enquired about the striker.