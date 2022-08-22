Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann still sees room for improvement

Bayern Munich are frightening to face these days. In their last 4 games, the big red machine has scored twenty goals and conceded just four, averaging five (!) goals per game so far, with the latest blowout being the 7-0 drubbing of VfL Bochum.

One would think that improvement isn’t needed at the present, but Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann has other ideas. Twitter account @iMiaSanMia captured the self-proclaimed “Title Hamster” saying that the team can still become better despite the stability currently on display in every department.

“There’s always room for improvement. We played very dominant football so far, but it’s still early days,” Nagelsmann said. “We want to improve counter pressing, positioning in possession. There’s no area we’re bad at, but we went to improve in everything.”

Nagelsmann also touched on the subject of the team’s subpar performances last season — tough times which have helped pave the way forward to now.

“Last season was a learning curve. We made many changes to adapt to the opponents,” he said. “This season we rather want to focus a bit more on ourselves and improve our automatisms, which is very important.”

If “improvement” means winning the Champions League, then go for it, Jules!

If you want to hear more about Bayern Munich’s big win, check out our postgame podcast:

