Bavarian Loan Works: A tough week for Bayern Munich loanees

Welcome to another edition of Bavarian Loan Works! This was not a banner week for this season’s crop of Bayern Munich loanees, but fighting through difficult spells is all part of the experience. Here’s the round up!
France — Ligue 1
Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1.
Alexander Nübel — AS Monaco
Alexander Nübel did not have the best outing this week. He allowed four goals in AS Monaco’s blowout loss to RC Lens. He only recorded two saves — only one shot from inside the box.
Scotland — Scottish Premiership
Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership.
Malik Tillman — Rangers FC
Tillman (and Rangers) had a bit of a let-off after his big week last week. After winning both games last week, Rangers drew 2-2 in both fixtures this week. On Tuesday, they played PSV Eindhoven at home in Champions League qualifiers. Tillman started and played 70 minutes, but failed to get on the scoresheet. In a league game — in which Rangers went down a man and conceded a late equalizer — Tillman was left on the bench for the entirety of the match.
Austria — Austrian Bundesliga
There are three players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, and Shaoziyang Liu.
Torben Rhein — Austria Lustenau
Rhein came off the bench in the 72nd minute of Lustenau’s 2-1 win over the SCR Altach on Saturday.
Daniel Francis — SK Austria Klagenfurt
Francis did not make the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 2-0 loss away to Red Bull Salzburg on Saturday.
Shaoziyang Liu — SK Austria Klagenfurt
Liu did not make the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 2-0 loss away to Red Bull Salzburg on Saturday.
Germany — 2. Bundesliga
There are two players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh and Jamie Lawrence.
Sarpreet Singh — Jahn Regensburg
Singh was listed as doubtful once again with illness for Regensburg 6-0 loss against Karlsruher SC.
Jamie Lawrence — 1. FC Magdeburg
Lawrence was on the bench for Magdeburg’s 4-0 loss against Hannover 96, but did not make it onto the field.
Germany — 3. Liga
There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.
Marvin Cuni — 1. FC Saarbrücken
Cuni started and played all 90 minutes in Saarbrücken’s scoreless draw against Erzgebirge Aue. For the second week in a row, he picked up a yellow card. In five matches, Cuni has two yellows and one red.
Lenn Jastremski — Erzgebirge Aue
Jastremski started for Aue against Cuni’s Saarbrücken. In the scoreless draw, Jastremski only played 70 minutes before being substituted.
Canada — MLS Next Pro
Nick Salihamidžić is the only player on loan in MLS Next Pro.
Nick Salihamidžić — Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
Whitecaps 2 did not have a fixture this week.
Loading comments...