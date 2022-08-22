Bavarian Loan Works: A tough week for Bayern Munich loanees

Welcome to another edition of Bavarian Loan Works! This was not a banner week for this season’s crop of Bayern Munich loanees, but fighting through difficult spells is all part of the experience. Here’s the round up!

France — Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1.

Alexander Nübel — AS Monaco

Alexander Nübel did not have the best outing this week. He allowed four goals in AS Monaco’s blowout loss to RC Lens. He only recorded two saves — only one shot from inside the box.

Scotland — Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

Malik Tillman — Rangers FC

Tillman (and Rangers) had a bit of a let-off after his big week last week. After winning both games last week, Rangers drew 2-2 in both fixtures this week. On Tuesday, they played PSV Eindhoven at home in Champions League qualifiers. Tillman started and played 70 minutes, but failed to get on the scoresheet. In a league game — in which Rangers went down a man and conceded a late equalizer — Tillman was left on the bench for the entirety of the match.

Austria — Austrian Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, and Shaoziyang Liu.

Torben Rhein — Austria Lustenau

Rhein came off the bench in the 72nd minute of Lustenau’s 2-1 win over the SCR Altach on Saturday.

Daniel Francis — SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis did not make the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 2-0 loss away to Red Bull Salzburg on Saturday.

Shaoziyang Liu — SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu did not make the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 2-0 loss away to Red Bull Salzburg on Saturday.

Germany — 2. Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh — Jahn Regensburg

Singh was listed as doubtful once again with illness for Regensburg 6-0 loss against Karlsruher SC.

Jamie Lawrence — 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was on the bench for Magdeburg’s 4-0 loss against Hannover 96, but did not make it onto the field.

Germany — 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni — 1. FC Saarbrücken

Cuni started and played all 90 minutes in Saarbrücken’s scoreless draw against Erzgebirge Aue. For the second week in a row, he picked up a yellow card. In five matches, Cuni has two yellows and one red.

Lenn Jastremski — Erzgebirge Aue

Jastremski started for Aue against Cuni’s Saarbrücken. In the scoreless draw, Jastremski only played 70 minutes before being substituted.

Canada — MLS Next Pro

Nick Salihamidžić is the only player on loan in MLS Next Pro.

Nick Salihamidžić — Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Whitecaps 2 did not have a fixture this week.