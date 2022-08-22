Julian Nagelsmann loves Bayern Munich’s energy ahead of Gladbach showdown

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann was thrilled to see his boys dominate VfL Bochum 7-0 after being pushed by Wolfsburg last week.

Now, though, Bayern Munich will have to turn its focus to Borussia Mönchengladbach, who has been a consistent thorn in the side of the Bavarians over the years.

“I’m very happy with the three points and the way we played today after we deservedly lost here last season. We started very well and Bochum noticed from the start that there was nothing for them to take from the game today. It was a deserved win,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We showed the same energy of the last few games that was a bit missing last season. Now we’re looking ahead to the game against Gladbach, an opponent against whom we didn’t do well last season. We’ll play a good game, I’m sure of that. We’ll be working towards that in training this week.”

Despite the cast of players being different, the Gladbach match represents a stern test for the Bavarians. Can Bayern Munich figure out a way to get by a team that has been tough of an opponent over the years?

