Report: Noussair Mazraoui hasn’t impressed at Bayern Munich so far

According to a report by kicker (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia), Noussair Mazraoui has not impressed the Bayern Munich coaching team in training so far.

The coaches believe that Mazraoui needs to work on his defensive awareness, which is not surprising considering his age; he is merely 24. They also need him to work on his commitment and perseverance. He will certainly need these qualities if he wishes to last at Bayern — the squad depth means the Moroccan international will have to fight his way onto the pitch. To make matters worse, Benjamin Pavard is ahead of Mazraoui on the pecking order at right-back, owing to convincing performances.

In earlier statements, Mazraoui revealed difficulties he faced with the training sessions, as he struggled to cope with their intensity.

During his brief outing against VfL Bochum, when he subbed in for Pavard, the Moroccan defender looked solid and delivered. However, it is undeniable the club would like to see more from the right-back before they’re satisfied with him.

That said, they wish to give the former Ajax man time to adjust, accommodate and compete for his position on the pitch.