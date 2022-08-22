Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt scores first Bundesliga goal in impressive first start

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt finally got his first Bundesliga start against VfL Bochum and was lucky enough to also get his first goal during the match.

After a few weeks of being left out of the starting XI, De Ligt was happy to on the lineup card — and the scoresheet.

“It’s unbelievable, we scored (four) goals in the first half. It was important that we kept our focus throughout the game. I’m very happy to have scored my first goal. We need to carry on this way,” De Ligt said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Of course every player always wants to play. But I understood the situation, I came here as a new player from Juventus and Upamecano and Hernández played well. But of course I want to play.”

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann said that De Ligt’s hand injury almost threw a wrench into plans that were developed earlier in the week.

“He was informed relatively early in the week that he would start today, then he injured his hand. He played well today, as did the other three in the back four — we kept a clean sheet. He’s making a very good development,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

