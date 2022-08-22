Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich hails “sensational” Leroy Sané for “outstanding performance”

Imagine having so much talent on a squad that Leroy Sané has been left out of the starting XI at the beginning of a season.

That has been the case at Bayern Munich so far, but thanks to a couple of injuries, Sané was given the opportunity to start — and boy did he take advantage of it

The Germany international got things going with a goal in the 4th minute with a goal and Bayern Munich never looked back in the squad’s 7-0 victory where Sané played an instrumental part in how things shook out.

Joshua Kimmich was elated to see Sané take advantage of the opportunity.

“He played a sensational game today. His performances have been apparent in the past week or two in training — he brought it to the pitch today, which was remarkable,” said Kimmich. “There was renewed criticism because he didn’t play. But you can see that he’s mentally stable. Today, he rewarded himself with an outstanding performance.”

Julian Nagelsmann also gave Sané credit.

”He did really well today. He’s a player who divides opinions, there was criticism in the past few weeks. He’s a very good footballer. When he’s 100% up for it, he’s one of the best players in Europe. He’s quick, has good dribbling, finishing, good timing,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

How Sané reacts from here will be key. Can he maintain this type of performance and fight his way into Nagelsmann’s starting XI on a consistent basis or will this go down as an isolated showing? We’ll find out soon enough, but Sané certainly did a lot to warrant a closer look in the starting lineup.

If you want to hear more about Bayern Munich’s big win, check out our postgame podcast: