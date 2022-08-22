Bavarian Podcast Works S5E8: Was Robert Lewandowski holding Bayern Munich back? + Champions League group stage preview

Bayern Munich are off to a record-breaking start in the league and things look so good it’s almost magical. The combination of the 4-2-2-2 formation and the newfound chemistry between all of Bayern’s forwards makes every single game an unprecedented goal fest. Of course new challenges await over the horizon, with the Champions League group stage draw set to take place later this week.

In this episode, INNN and Samrin discuss:

Whether the departure of Robert Lewandowski is responsible for the incredible upswing in performances from Bayern Munich this season.

Why Julian Nagelsmann’s philosophy seems to work better without a true striker in the system.

How the addition of Sadio Mane has made Bayern’s attack much stronger overall.

Why this current system wouldn’t work under another coach such as Hansi Flick.

Thomas Muller’s new playing style in Lewandowski’s absence.

Did the board let Lewandowski leave ... on purpose?

Concerns about the defense, and the number of chances conceded in each game.

A discussion about Champions League groups — who is our preferred opponent and why is it Liverpool FC?

Our preferred picks from Pot 2 in order. Chelsea, Barcelona, Tottenham, etc.

A look at Pot 3 and the best teams available — Inter, Napoli, and Salzburg.

Why an easy team from Pot 4 would be better for Bayern.

How the rest of the Bundesliga teams might fare in the CL group stages this season.

