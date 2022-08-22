Lucas Hernández looks back on his time at Bayern Munich so far

It has been a few years since Bayern Munich signed Lucas Hernández from Atletico Madrid for a Bundesliga record fee of €80 million.

In an interview with BILD (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia), the Frenchman looks back on his time at Bayern so far, and expresses gratitude toward the club for whatever they have given him and wishes to give back what he needs to. “I’m very happy to be here and the people here are happy with me,” he enthused.

During examination by the Bayern medical staff during his transfer, a ligament injury was spotted, and operated upon; due to which Hernández couldn’t start playing soon as he signed. Recollecting the trials and tribulations of being injured, he said, “When you’re injured, separated from the team and have to train alone, it’s not easy. But in my mind I have always remained optimistic. I always knew I would come back — and stronger than before.”

Even after his treatment ended, Hernández was one of the victims of the squad depth at Bayern — in the pecking order, he was below Alphonso Davies at the left-back position and below the duo of David Alaba and Jérôme Boateng at the centre-back position, despite which, he never gave up. His willingness to always do his best for the club and fight relentlessly is admirable.

It is no secret Hernández is a mentality monster and an apt player for the club. Like every other Bayern player, his expectation out of the team is to win every trophy every season, including the Champions League. Though he is a Champions League winner, he is not satisfied because he wishes to win it as a starter in the final. “I’m happy to have won the Champions League, but there’s this little personal flaw, not having played in the final, for example,” he said, disappointedly.

“That’s why I not only want to reach this final again, but also win it,” the 26-year-old declared.