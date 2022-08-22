Germany Watch: ‘Game-changer’ Hansi Flick lauded by Bayern Munich alumni

In a roundtable discussion hosted by DAZN, former Bayern Munich players Michael Ballack and Sandro Wagner hailed Hansi Flick’s impact on Germany, crediting the former Bayern Munich boss for uniting Die Nationalmannschaft over the last year and transforming the atmosphere within the squad.

“When you talk to the guys or the staff at the national team, you can hear that Hansi Flick is the game-changer,” said Wagner (as captured by Sz). “There’s a fresh performance culture in the team again, there’s a different trait in it.”

Ballack wasn’t wholly impressed with his country’s performance in the four UEFA Nations League games of June, but the ex-Chelsea man complimented Flick for restoring calm to the German dressing room after taking over from Joachim Löw, last season.

“Hansi has had giant advance praise because he had a perfect transition to the national team with his success at FC Bayern,” Ballack opined. “He has the public backing after the not so optimal development of the national team, also thanks to his personality and his manner. Some of the performances and results were mixed, but despite that he has brought a bit of calm back in.”

Ballack believes the Bundestrainer should now focus on cultivating resilience in his players before heading to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

“It’s about developing something for him,” the 45-year-old added. “The player personnel is very, very good, so the expectations are high. He now has to develop the necessary mentality in the national team that it takes to attack at the top at the World Cup. That takes time and is the task he must now dedicate himself to with a view to the winter.”