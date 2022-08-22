Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. VfL Bochum; Liverpool urged to get Leroy Sané; Sergiño Dest in limbo with FC Barcelona; Borussia Dortmund still transfer shopping?; Gabriel Vidović’s future home?; Joe Scally talks Bayern; & MORE!

Bayern Munich dismantled VfL Bochum 7-0 in an insanely dominant effort, despite missing quite a few key players — some expected to miss, some not. It might not have mattered who was in the lineup, though, as Bayern Munich’s depth is proving to be a problem for its opponents.

Here are some quick hitters on the match:

The starting lineup was about what we expected once we found out Alphonso Davies was banged up:

Davies going down with a muscle injury allowed Julian Nagelsmann to shift some things around, but as you can tell...it all worked.

If you had placed a bet that Leroy Sané was going to score a right-footed screamer within the first few minutes of the game, you can probably cash that ticket and become a rich person. Sané’s 4th minute tally was outstanding and it got the ball rolling for a rout:

Class goal from Bayern Munich with the finish from Leroy Sane pic.twitter.com/OiFGdZ5bNL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 21, 2022

The amazing thing about that goal is that we so rarely see Sané use his right foot effectively; it made it even more of a surprise.

This Bayern Munich team is very tight-knit — see how the squad rallied around Sané after he scored. Even the people competing with him for playing time were genuinely happy for him.

In the 25th minute, Matthijs de Ligt officially made his first Bundesliga start pretty memorable as he put Bayern Munich up 2-0 with a header goal. I thought De Ligt was the team’s best defender on the day as well.

You know...I felt Thomas Müller had a very “meh” showing. On this team — with this attacking depth — it feels like a “meh” performance might not keep you in the starting XI for long. Given Müller’s age and with this being a World Cup season, the veteran will need more rest anyway, but he is going to be pushed on a weekly basis for his starting position.

Kingsley Coman put Bayern Munich up 3-0 in the 33rd minute and I think you could really argue that Coman was the squad’s best overall player against VfL Bochum. For me, it was a three-man race between Sané, Coman, and De Ligt.

Just when you thought VfL Bochum might escape into the locker room only down 3-0...Sadio Mané decided it was time to tack on a fourth goal (42nd minute) in the first half.

The second half would not really be much better for the home side.

Mané (PK in the 60th minute), an own goal (69th minute), and Serge Gnabry (76th minute) finalized the scoring for Bayern in what was a thoroughly dominant outing.

It was good to see Josip Stanišić get some much needed field time and also for Gabriel Vidović to get credited with an assist.

Overall, Bayern Munich was just unreal. The attack was relentless, the defense was stifling, and Nagelsmann didn’t try to roll out a 2-1-1-3-1-2 formation...so, all is GOOD!

If you missed our Initial Analysis, Match Awards, Observations, or Postgame Podcast give them a look and/or a listen:

Liverpool is being pushed to consider kicking the tires on a move for Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané, which seems very unlikely — especially after he looked so sensational against VfL Bochum:

According to Football Insider (h/t Liverpool Echo), former Everton player Kevin Campbell has claimed that Liverpool should consider looking at the player profile of FC Bayern Munich attacker Leroy Sane. “I think there is room for Leroy Sane at Liverpool. There is going to be injuries, loss of form and back-to-back league and Champions League games. You need to be able to flip your squad so everybody is fresh.”

Simply put, Liverpool would have to be ready to pay a ton to both Sané and Bayern Munich to make it happen.

USMNT hopeful Joe Scally was happy with Borussia Mönchengladbach’s win over Hertha Berlin on Friday, but knows that a tough test lies ahead in Bayern Munich.

“Bayern are the best team in the league and have been for many years, but we can go there with confidence. We won in Munich last season and of course we’ll try to do it again, even if we know that we’ve got a tough game in store,” Scally said.

Borussia Dortmund might not be done yet with the summer transfer window:

Is BVB going to the transfer market again? Cristiano Ronaldo will not come, but otherwise Sebastian Kehl has not ruled out another deal. “I wouldn’t rule it out, I would just say that we can’t do crazy things anymore,” said Borussia Dortmund’s sports director on Bild Live. BVB has already made plenty of transfers with Sébastien Haller, Karim Adeyemi, Nico Schlotterbeck, Anthony Modeste, Salih Özcan, Niklas Süle and goalkeepers Marcel Lotka and Alexander Meyer.

Check out our preview for this weekend’s VfL Bochum matchup, along with a review of Bayern’s Matchday 2 dispatching of VfL Wolfsburg in a hard-fought contest.

There was plenty to talk about. On tap:

Tanguy Nianzou’s surprise exit and how the defense it setting up for this season.

A contract extension for sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić and how he has evolved as an executive.

Robert Lewandowski’s tough start for FC Barcelona

Leroy Sané’s form has landed him on the B team for training.

Serge Gnabry’s injury is an opportunity for Kingsley Coman.

A dive into the Better Call Saul final, my thoughts, why I am a selfish viewer, and potentially a bad person!

One-time Bayern Munich transfer target and current USMNT hopeful Sergiño Dest is still having trouble breaking into Xavi’s lineup at FC Barcelona — and his future is completely unsettled at the club:

Xavi: “We wanted to sign Azpilicueta and it couldn't be. We'll have to see what we do. Sergino Dest? He knows about the situation”. Dest, currently out of Barça plans. #FCB



“Frenkie de Jong is a spectacular player, with a lot of leadership”, Xavi added. pic.twitter.com/ijC1ZtQcO5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2022

Bayern Munich currently has no need for Dest, but any young player stuck in this situation probably needs to hit the road. If he does not transfer, Dest could be looking at a long stretch on the bench, which could affect his chances or form for the World Cup.

Gabriel Vidović’s future might be getting a little more clearer as it looks like FC Augsburg, along with clubs in both the Netherlands and Belgium want the Croatian youth international: