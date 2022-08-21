Julian Nagelsmann says Bayern Munich set no limits after emphatic 7-0 win at VfL Bochum

Aside from a small handful of chances from VfL Bochum, it was virtually one way traffic at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion for Bayern’s 7-0 routing of Thomas Reis’s side. A brace from Sadio Mané and goals from Leroy Sané, Matthijs de Ligt, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and an own goal from Bochum’s Christian Gamboa completed the thrashing for Julian Nagelsmann’s side, further cementing their early lead at the top of the Bundesliga table. Borussia Dortmund’s shock 3-2 loss to Werder Bremen at the weekend sees that Bayern is now the only side to have taken maximum points from their opening three league matches.

This was a far different visit to Bochum than it was during the Rückrunde last season for Bayern, and throughout proceedings, Bochum never really showed any signs of life to claw back and reduce the deficit. Sané’s goal in the 4th minute of play with his weaker, right foot set the tone for the onslaught that was to come.

Speaking after the final whistle, Nagelsmann emphasized the fact that his side sets no limits for themselves and that didn’t want to see a letup in the second half despite going in to the tunnel with a 4-0 lead. “We don’t set any limits at first, we always try to do our best. As soon as we warmed up I heard that our positional play is good. That’s always a good indicator. We wanted to consolidate the processes and also win the second half,” he said (Tz).

What’s especially refreshing for Nagelsmann for not only the win in Bochum, but also for all four of Bayern’s competitive matches so far this season is the amount of different goal scorers they’ve had. There had been so much asked of Bayern’s attack now that Robert Lewandowski is no longer apart of the squad, but they’ve showed zero signs of losing any efficiency up front. Nagelsmann will certainly always welcome another clean sheet.

He’s loved the energy that he’s seen thus far from his squad and it was on full display again in Bochum. “The energy we have in the team now is very, very good. Everyone grants everything to everyone else. That was not always the case last year,” he explained.

