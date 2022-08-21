Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — VFL Bochum 0-7 Bayern Munich (Hinrunde)

Bayern Munich continued their outstanding start to the campaign with an unbelievable 7-0 thrashing of VFL Bochum. There were points during the game when I felt sorry for the Ruhr outfit, which looked bereft of ideas. Bayern had 5 different scorers, and the team was sizzling tonight. Everyone played their role to near perfection, barring a shaky start for both Upamecano and Neuer. The latter became his usual self as the game progressed, which may or may not be attributed to the banana he consumed early in the second half.

There were a lot of positives and a lot to discuss, so here’s a synopsis of the major talking points in the podcast:

The lineups, and Bochum’s tactics and gameplan

How Nagelsmann set his team up (taking into account the absences)

Bayern’s attack and THAT performance

Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mane, and how the attack clicked

Serge Gnabry the super sub

That midfield machine

Superb defending, plus a clean sheet :)

#Bananeuer the legend

