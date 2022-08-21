Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernández talks this season’s defensive line, squad depth, and more

Matchday 2 may have been a bitter affair for several teams in the Bundesliga, but not Bayern Munich, who continued their winning ways in a 2-0 win against VfL Wolfsburg.

The game showed a drastic tempo shift between the two halves, which Julian Nagelsmann later explained to be the plan to avoid conceding goals.

In an interview with Bild (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia), defender Lucas Hernández backed Nagelsmann’s ideology, saying that the team is extremely stable and is trying to concede as few goals as possible. “If we can break the record, it would be great. But that’s not the most important thing — titles is what counts,” the Frenchman said.

(The record for conceded goals was 17 goals conceded back in 2015/16 under present Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.)

Lucas Hernández: "The season started very well. Our team is very stable. We're trying to concede as few goals as possible. If we can break the record (17 goals conceded in 15/16), it would be great. But that's not the most important thing – titles is what counts" [@BILDamSONNTAG] pic.twitter.com/jKzWb2pSDp — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 20, 2022

Bayern have unrivaled squad depth, the likes of which is unseen across Europe. While there is a lot of money that goes into these transfers, it also involves a great deal of trust. Hernández believes that players like him, Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt must “pay back” the people in charge for their faith in signing them. He also believes that the squad depth is good, since it ensures competition in all parts of the team.

“It means we can never rest — you could end up on the bench at any time. So we have to give everything in every training,” he said.

After some shaky spells at the back last season, Hernández feels that more time spent together has meant a greater synchronicity these days. “Dayot and I are in better harmony & know each other better this season,” Hernández affirmed.

The 26-year-old is one to take on responsibility and leadership. “At a club as big as Bayern, it’s not easy at first. I feel very comfortable here, I’m getting more and more confident and I try to help my teammates on the pitch,” he said.

Hernández now finds himself the senior player among the center-backs. He was once the big-money new arrival, but this year it falls to him to mentor and help integrate the latest center-back signing, De Ligt.

Hernández had lots of praise for the youngster. “It’s great Matthijs is here. His move from Ajax to Juve was a very big step and he dealt with it well. I think it’s similar after he joined us from Juve,” Hernández said — but he’s confident that De Ligt can make the jump. “For a big player like him, the task here will not be a problem.”

Lastly, Hernández was full of admiration for Jamal Musiala — like everyone else on the planet except EA! He believes Musiala is very difficult to defend due to his agility and ease in movements. “He’s a very young player, but he’s already very good. He showed his quality in the last games. He will bring us a lot of joy and great moments,” the Frenchman proclaimed.