Daily Schmankerl: The latest transfer rumors on Bayern Munich’s Gabriel Vidović, Joshua Zirkzee, and Eyüp Aydin; Christian Pulisic to seek quick Chelsea exit?; Chelsea eyeing Manchester United’s Harry Maguire; and MORE!

Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee could be headed back to Anderlecht, where he spent last season on loan:

Wesley Hoedt (Anderlecht): “I spoke to Joshua (Zirkzee). He wants to return to Anderlecht. Joshua would not only be an asset for us, but also for the entire Belgian league. He’s quality, and quality is always welcome.”

Bayern Munich II defensive midfielder Eyüp Aydin is drawing serious interest and could be sold soon as he has been reluctant to ink an extension:

News Eyüp Aydin: The 18 y/o talent from Bayern II is hesitating to extend his contract beyond 2023. Option to extend for both sides. #Besiktas Istanbul is highly interested in the midfielder. Talks took place. Karlsruhe & Hannover should be interested too. @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 19, 2022

Manchester United center-back Harry Maguire might be the most maligned player on the island. From the “slab head” moniker his detractors have run with...

If Maguire leaves it’s because of this mid tier fanbase kept backing goofy ass mfs who consistently make mistakes he gets blame for won’t happen at Chelsea tho they have real players who win champions leagues ✌ — ⚽️™️ (@SlabHeadBurner) August 19, 2022

...to the endless memes of him talking to a woman...

Maguire: Do you know that Casemiro,Varane and Ronaldo are going to be playing in Europa League when I am their captain? pic.twitter.com/Yk7vUX5bW3 — Moses Ebenezer (@MosesEbenezer12) August 19, 2022

Maguire has been relentlessly dogged by fans. Now, though, Chelsea might be kicking the tires on Maguire:

Chelsea have made a shock enquiry about Harry Maguire’s availability amid growing doubt over the central defender’s future at Manchester United.

Bayern Munich dispatched Wolfsburg in a hard-fought contest and is set for another Sunday match-up against VfL Bochum.

There was plenty to talk about, aside of the match schedule this week, so let’s take a look at what is on tap for this week’s episode:

Tanguy Nianzou’s surprise exit and how the defense it setting up for this season.

A contract extension for sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić and how he has evolved as an executive.

Robert Lewandowski’s tough start for FC Barcelona

Leroy Sané’s form has landed him on the B team for training.

Serge Gnabry’s injury is an opportunity for Kingsley Coman.

A dive into the Better Call Saul final, my thoughts, why I am a selfish viewer, and potentially a bad person!

It is becoming more and more clear that Bayern Munich does not think Gabriel Vidović will benefit from a season in the Regionalliga. The Croatian youth international wants to take a loan within the Bundesliga, but is also drawing interest from Dutch, Belgian and 2. Bundesliga sides:

German, Belgian & Dutch clubs are interested in signing Gabriel Vidović on loan. The player prefers to stay in the Bundesliga and gain match practice there. Everyone at the club is in agreement that Vidović is too good for the Regionalliga.

There were plenty of reasons for the Bayern Munich Frauen to smile after winning the AMOS Women’s French Cup:

Former Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcácer is off to the United Arab Emirates for a loan assignment:

Crazy turn in the change theater around ex-BVB professional Paco Alcácer! After FC Villarreal initially communicated the loan announced by Sharjah Cultural SC at the beginning of the week as “cancelled” without giving reasons, the Bayern conqueror from last season announced the termination of the contract with Alcácer, which was valid until 2025, just a few minutes later. Instead, the 28-year-old Spaniard will move permanently to Saudi Arabia, as he personally confirmed on Twitter. Alcácer will sign a three-year contract there. Alcácer’s departure was considered binding because of the salary cap in Spain if forward Edinson Cavani (35) was to sign. Most recently, a comeback in the Bundesliga was also under discussion, where the 19-time Spanish international is said to have been offered to BVB, Hertha BSC and Union Berlin. Alcácer was loaned to Borussia Dortmund from 2018 to 2019. In the summer of 2019, the black and yellow bought the striker for 21 million euros. In January 2020 he left Dortmund for Spain, where he has since played for Villarreal. The transfer fee was 23 million euros.

Bayern Munich has an interesting assignment up next in the Bundesliga in the form of VfL Bochum. We look ahead to the fixture in this preview podcast. Without further ado, these are some of the topics we delve into:

How has VfL Bochum started the season?

Reflection on Bochum’s performance against Hoffenheim in the past weekend.

A quick look back at the Wolfsburg game.

Why the Wolfsburg game was interesting in its own way.

How Bochum might set up for this one.

Will Bayern Munich make any changes?

Why Serge Gnabry is a better fit for the team than Leroy Sané.

A look at the rest of the Bundesliga fixtures including some headscratchers.

A thought or two on that finale of Better Call Saul.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic might be angling to get out of Chelsea FC as soon as possible: