At Friday’s pre-game press conference before Bayern Munich’s trip to face VfL Bochum, head coach Julian Nagelsmann was asked about — who else? Cristiano Ronaldo.

The want-away Premier League striker has endured an ignominious 0-2 start to the season with the Red Devils of Manchester United. He watched his team get smashed 0-4 by the Brentford Bees, only in their second consecutive season in the English top flight, and has no Champions League (only UEFA Europa League) football to look forward to this season. Well, that and a date Monday against Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Things have gotten so bad for Cristiano that he’s reportedly desperate to engineer a move away to Borussia Dortmund this transfer window — who don’t seem to want him, either. How’s that for an advertisement for the Bundesliga? One of the game’s most iconic figures over the past decade would like nothing more than to join up with #SecondPlaceSecured in Bayern’s backyard stomping grounds. And while nothing seems close to materializing, the rumors persist.

“It’s none of my business if he goes to Dortmund,” Nagelsmann said. “He’s a good player and has scored a lot of goals in his career, and will probably score a few more. But whether he goes to Dortmund or not is irrelevant to my happiness in life.”

As far as twilights go, Twilight was better — and that’s saying something. I’m #TeamModeste here personally — that’s Anthony Modeste, their interim replacement striker for Sébastien Haller — and I suspect at least some of the BVB faithful feel the same.