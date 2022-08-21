President Herbert Hainer’s future at Bayern Munich will be decided at the AGM

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer’s future with the club still remains undecided. With sporting director Hasan Brazzo Salihamidžić’s extension all but done, the spotlight is on what Hainer’s future with the club looks like.

Per a report from Sport Bild (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia), Hainer is likely to run for the president post for another term, though he hasn’t made any decisions regarding the same.

While Hainer has mostly concerned himself with the financial side of things over the sporting side, he has done arguably very well at the same, maintaining the club’s pristine finances, even during the pandemic. He may not score points for popularity, but what is undeniable is the fact that he knows what he is doing and is easily the most deserving candidate, bar Ehrenpräsident Uli Hoeneß.

In an interview with @SkySportDE (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia), Hainer spoke about this year’s blockbuster transfer window. He believes that the club have done very well, getting the players they wanted and strengthened the squad, and as a result, have played “excellent football”.

Hainer reminds the fans of the losses incurred due to the pandemic, reporting the amount to be around €150 to €200 million over the last three years. “But despite everything, the club was managed very well in recent decades and is in an excellent financial position,” the president said, citing the financial management to be the reason they were able to afford the spending on this year’s transfers. “On the other hand, of course, we sold a lot of players. First and foremost Robert Lewandowski, for whom we got €50 million.”

On whether he misses the presence of Lewandowski, Hainer replied curtly saying he doesn’t miss the Polish marksman if Bayern will every game.

While the present set of staff at the Front Office have invited a lot of criticism for their handling of the transfer situations of David Alaba, Niklas Süle and more recently Robert Lewandowski, it is undeniable they have turned the tide by the successes of this summer transfer window. Certainly the trio of Oliver Kahn, Brazzo and Hainer can be assured that their terms in Bayern will last long, armed with the support of the fans and hopefully, the members: whether or not the members will extend their patronage will be seen at the AGM on October 15.

Coming from someone that has never really been a big fan of Herbert Hainer, I genuinely have respect for what he has done so far and would prefer that he stay in the front office for another term at least.