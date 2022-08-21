Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané waited until he was out of sight from his parents to change his hairstyle

Even some global football heroes are scared of their parents — including Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané.

In fact, the first time he went for a more radical hairstyle, Mané waiting until he was far enough away from his parents to do anything about it.

“The blond stripe? I’ve had it for about ten years. I wanted to do something that no one else has. My hairdresser came up with the idea. At first I didn’t want to do it because I knew my parents would never approve. But then I decided to take a chance,” Mané told Bayern Munich club magazine Säbener 51 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “My parents were far away. Of course, as soon as they saw it, they called, ‘Sadio, what have you done with your hair? It does not look good. Remove it!’ I actually had it removed the first few times before going home. Back in Europe I colored the stripe again. In the meantime, my parents have also gotten used to it and accepted it.”

When asked if he would be okay with the local Bavarian kids rocking the ‘do, Mané was reluctant to say yes because he does not want to hear any guff from their parents.

“I would rather not! I don’t want them to get in trouble with their parents because of me,” Mané said with a laugh.

As for future plans, Mané said he might really go drastic if the squad wins the Champions League.

“If we win the Champions League, I’ll paint it red,” Mané said.