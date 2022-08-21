Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez compares Julian Nagelsmann and Diego Simeone

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez has played under several coaches and was able to pinpoint some differences between how he trained under Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone as compared to Julian Nagelsmann.

“Nagelsmann is completely different from Simeone. With Simeone you train and play harder and more intensely (laughs), with Nagelsmann you have the ball a bit more often and if you lose it you have to win it back as quickly as possible. Both are top coaches that players enjoy working with because they are greedy for success,” Hernandez told Sport1.

However, Hernandez knows that both coaches had the ultimate goal of pushing their respective teams to win — and championships are exactly what the Frenchman wants.

“Titles! I want to win everything every year, that’s what drives me. In the Champions League in particular, we want and need to improve. Losing out in the quarter-finals against Villarreal hurt us a lot last season. It’s not enough for us just to be successful in the Bundesliga. We all think so, including the coach,” said Hernandez.