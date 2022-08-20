VfL Bochum vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

We’re only three matchdays into the season but Bayern Munich have a killer opportunity to open up a lead at the top of the table. With all the major Bundesliga clubs dropping points this weekend, a win against Bochum would take Julian Nagelsmann’s side to nine points out of an available nine — a perfect start and enough to put the club two points ahead of all prospective title challengers.

Of course, Bochum are no pushovers, as we saw in the 4-2 loss last season. They will punish sloppy play, and Nagelsmann’s new 4-2-2-2 formation remains raw and unproven against most opposition. With Jamal Musiala missing and more injuries across the XI, players like Leroy Sane and Matthijs de Ligt may get to show their quality. It should be an intriguing game.

