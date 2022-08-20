Bayern Munich II fall 2-0 to FC Schweinfurt

Bayern Munich II were doing rather decently, fourth place in table, and no losses since the Ansbach game but that all came crashing down, after they lost 2-0 to FC Schweinfurt on Friday. This is only their second defeat of the season.

As compared to the draw against Unterhaching, coach Martín Demichelis made only one change: veteran Timo Kern in the place of Gabriel Vidović.

(Timo has been away for what feels like so long and he comes back for... this. Sad.)

Bayern II fell behind in the 2nd minute, as Felix Schwarzholz netted a goal and Tim Kraus followed that up, in the 22nd minute, making it 2-0 before half-time.

Grant-Leon Ranos and Lucas Copado proved yet again why they are among the team’s brightest prospects. The likes of Lovro Zvonarek, David Herold, and Justin Janitzek were trying their best and yet couldn’t make any real impact. A few noteworthy performances for sure, but disappointing to say the least, because Bayern could have been the better team tonight, if it weren’t for the inability to finish.

Beyond a certain point, the high intensity didn’t matter anymore because the Schweinfurt defense was locked tight — giving die Amateure no chance to score.

Demichelis believes Schweinfurt were the better team and hopes his team had a few learning points from the game. “Schweinfurt was much more aggressive against the ball overall. Unfortunately, today we took a step backwards and not forwards. We could have played three or four hours without scoring a goal,” he said, disappointed in Bayern II’s performance.

Die Amateure will be facing ninth-placed TSV Buchbach on August 23rd, away at SMR-Arena.