Bayern Munich’s Bouna Sarr has to sell himself

It sounds like Bayern Munich right-back Bouna Sarr is going to have to put on his business suit and fedora, grab his briefcase, and hit the pavement like a vacuum cleaner salesman from the 1960s if he wants to find a new club ahead of the World Cup.

On the Bayern Insider podcast hosted by Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the journalists noted that Bayern Munich wants to sell Sarr as soon as possible (likely to get at least some of his salary off the books), but the player might have to help do some legwork to make a deal happen:

Bayern definitely want to offload Bouna Sarr. Still no offers as of now, but pressure is on the player to find a club before the end of the window as he wants to play at the World Cup with Senegal.

In reality, we know Sarr’s agent would be doing the heavy-lifting here, but there has maybe never been a more clear-cut case of a player needing to leave a club.