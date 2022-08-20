Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala complains about his FIFA rating

Jamal Musiala is already a fan favorite for Bayern Munich. It seems as though the young German has finally earned himself a spot in Nagelsmann’s starting lineup and people are starting to take notice. With two goals in the match against Eintracht Frankfurt and another in the match against Wolfsburg, Musiala is one of the highest touted wonderkids in the world. But EA Sports don’t quite rate Musiala that highly yet.

Musiala doesn’t spend much time playing video games, but when he does play FIFA he can’t help but scratch his head at his player rating. Musiala was given a 75 overall in FIFA 22, which is absurdly low, but that rating is certain to improve in FIFA 23.

“In terms of speed, shooting or technique, I see myself better than the FIFA rating,” said Musiala (as captured by Tz).

Although many disagree with their rating system, FIFA tends to gradually improve the ratings of players in their youth meaning that they consistently outplay their virtual rating in real life until reaching closer to their prime.

It’s not that FIFA dislikes Musiala in particular, the same happened with Erling Haaland when he joined Borussia Dortmund and was already tearing up the Champions League, but was given just a 79 overall as his upgrade.

I’m sure Musiala isn’t too concerned with his FIFA rating, but as long as he keeps it up on the pitch, the rating will follow as well.