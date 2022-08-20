Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich to pass on Borna Sosa...for now; BVB boss addresses Cristiano Ronaldo rumor; FC Barcelona called the “mafia” and its boss a “little idiot” over financial mess; Weston McKennie for sale?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich has been linked to VfB Stuttgart star left-back/left wing-back Borna Sosa off-and-on for about a year now. The talented Croatian is a dynamic attacking presence, who would seem to be a perfect fit for Julian Nagelsmann’s system.

The problem, of course, is that Bayern Munich already has a pretty good player at that spot in Alphonso Davies. With that, Nagelsmann will not get his man...and the club seems quite content with the roster it currently has:

Bayern will not reinvest the fee of Tanguy Nianzou on a new left-back. FCB thought a lot about Borna Sosa, whom Nagelsmann would have liked to sign - but as things stand, the club is happy with the current squad and money is to be saved

As good as Sosa is, it would make no sense to get him right now for the following reasons:

The cost: It can be assumed it would take €25-€30 million to get Sosa.

If you really wanted to look for any good reason to actually get Sosa, it would only be if Davies wanted to play as a forward — or if Davies informed the club he will be leaving at the end of his deal. Even then, however, you really wouldn’t need to be looking for replacements until next summer at the earliest.

I am no fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, but the thought of him suiting up for Borussia Dortmund is more than intriguing. As for whether such a move would be realistic, who knows? BVB CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said that there was no contact (so far), but didn’t outright deny it could happen:

Borussia Dortmund CEO Watzke: “I love Cristiano Ronaldo - it's certainly a charming idea to see Cristiano play at Signal Iduna Park. But there is no contact at all between the parties involved”, he told @Sky_Jesco. #BVB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

Executives don’t always tell the truth, but there is not too much of a reason to doubt what Watzke says. This all could be a matter of some folks doing some UCL math to see which clubs could conceivably take on Ronaldo...or there could be some legitimacy to it.

At this point, no one knows anything except CR7, his agent Jorge Mendes, and any clubs that he may — or may not — have spoken to.

Adrien Fein’s situation might finally be settling as the midfielder is getting interest from Excelsior Rotterdam in the Netherlands:

Adrian Fein is in talks to join newly promoted Eredivisie side Excelsior Rotterdam [Bayern Insider]

Bayern Munich dispatched Wolfsburg in a hard-fought contest and is set for another Sunday match-up against VfL Bochum.

There was plenty to talk about, aside of the match schedule this week, so let’s take a look at what is on tap for this week’s episode:

Tanguy Nianzou’s surprise exit and how the defense it setting up for this season.

A contract extension for sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić and how he has evolved as an executive.

Robert Lewandowski’s tough start for FC Barcelona

Leroy Sané’s form has landed him on the B team for training.

Serge Gnabry’s injury is an opportunity for Kingsley Coman.

A dive into the Better Call Saul final, my thoughts, why I am a selfish viewer, and potentially a bad person!

Fulham and Southampton attempted to get Tanguy Nianzou, but Sevilla was able to get a deal done with Bayern Munich first:

Weston McKennie’s career at Juventus could be nearing an end — and Manchester United is rumored to be interested in the former Schalke 04 man and USMNT midfielder:

News Weston #McKennie: There is no official request from #MUFC at this stage. But been told: @ManUtd would be an interesting club for him! Nevertheless: The player is likely to stay at Juventus this season and has a good connection to Allegri. @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 18, 2022

At one point, Bayern Munich was rumored to have interest in McKennie, but there is no needs for him any longer on the Säbener Straße.

One thing is clear...the Dutch are not happy with FC Barcelona, especially with the controversy surrounding Frenkie de Jong and the money he is owed.

Rafael van der Vaart had this to say (as captured by Sport1):

In a conversation with the Dutch TV channel Ziggo, the 39-year-old expressed his dissatisfaction with the Catalans’ club policy. He called Barca President Joan Laporta an “idiot” and compared the club to a “mafia”. “How on earth can you buy players if you don’t have money? I find that a shame. And Laporta, who laughs everywhere with his big head. This man thinks he’s the king. But I think he’s a little idiot,” van der Vaart rumbled.

Gary Lineker also chimed into bash Barca for its handling of De Jong as well (as captured by Sport1):

On La Liga TV, Lineker sharply attacked his former club. From 1986 to 1989, the Englishman played for the proud club himself: “He’s treated a bit like a piece of meat in the whole thing, and for reasons he’s not responsible for. Frenkie needs to stay strong. It’s so strange. He’s a talented young player and it’s very important for him that he doesn’t go somewhere he doesn’t want to go,” Lineker warned the 25-year-old.

Bayern Munich has an interesting assignment up next in the Bundesliga in the form of VfL Bochum. We look ahead to the fixture in this preview podcast. Without further ado, these are some of the topics we delve into: