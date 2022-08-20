Revealed: Bayern Munich’s best-selling jerseys of 2022/23 so far

If you’ve a hankering for a #42 or #17 this year, you may have to wait. Bayern Munich’s new jersey sales are surging and it’s created a bit of a stock issue — to the point that Bayern board member Jan-Christian Dreesen spoke to Tz to address the situation, as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

“The demand for our three shirts this season is significantly higher than the past few years. As a result, individual sizes are unfortunately out of stock from time to time,” Dreesen said. “But we’re working intensively so that our fans get the shirts they want.”

Sadio Mané’s #17 is the top seller after the Senegalese forward’s arrival from Liverpool early on in this summer’s transfer window. There was much talk then about the profile of player Bayern had secured and how positive it was for the Bundesliga as a whole — and his popularity is already manifesting.

“That makes us very happy,” Dreesen said. “It’s a confirmation that we brought a global star to Munich that will immediately fulfill all the expectations and is also an absolute fan favourite.”

Also per Tz, a Senegalese fan was so excited by Mané’s arrival that he recently flew to Munich for the Bundesliga home opener and “bought the Bayern fan store empty” — setting a daily record with his merchandising buys on the Friday before the VfL Wolfsburg game. The fan managed to snag a few selfies with Mané as well, catching the star forward’s attention by waving a Senegal flag.

Jamal Musiala’s #42 is the other jersey in top demand.

“[Musiala] impressed with his strong performances at the start of the season and is very well liked especially among young fans,” Dreesen said.

It’s not the usual number for a footballing star, but it is the meaning of the universe. And besides, neither is Thomas Müller’s #25. Musiala, even at this early stage, looks poised to follow in the Raumdeuter’s footsteps as a Bayern legend for years to come.