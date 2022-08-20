Lothar Matthaus feels Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala is already worth “more than €100m”

As a collective, Bayern Munich have looked very good to start the season: three wins out of three against the likes of RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, and VfL Wolfsburg. They’ve outscored their opponents by a combined 13-4 and the attacking line is showing no signs of slowing down despite Robert Lewandowski’s departure to FC Barcelona. And so far, it’s been nineteen-year-old Jamal Musiala that’s been the star of the show — which according to pundits like former Bayern and Germany player Lothar Matthaus, is seriously raising the youngster’s stock.

Musiala has already tallied four goals and an assist, and is currently the Bundesliga’s top goal-scorer with three goals in the league. The most recent of these came in Bayern’s 2-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg, and it earned him heaps of praise from Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn for the way he muscled through a number of Wolfsburg defenders, stayed on his feet, and buried his finish into the bottom-left corner.

In a recent edition of SportBild (via @iMiaSanMia on Twitter), Lothar Matthaus said that he feels Musiala is already a player that’s worth nine figures — which, as prices continue to rise to eye-popping levels with each new transfer window, may not be too far-fetched.

“For me, Jamal Musiala is already worth more than 100 million,” Matthaus said. “He’s integral to Bayern Munich and the national team. He makes the difference and scores more and more goals.”

At this point, there is likely zero chance that Musiala would be for sale. He is already a key player in both Julian Nagelsmann’s setup in Munich as well as Hansi Flick’s for the German national team.

Hypothetically, however, if Musiala were to be put up for sale at the moment, Matthaus thinks the sky would be the limit.

“If someone wants to buy him now, the fee would likely be around €150m,” Matthaus said, before adding: “But that’s not an option anyway because he’s absolutely not for sale. Musiala is the future of the club.”

What sorts of clubs do you think might be able to afford Bambi? — not that we’re keen to ever see him leave!