Germany Watch: It sounds like Timo Werner needed to get away from Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel

When Timo Werner transferred back to RB Leipzig from Chelsea FC it had to feel like a huge weight was lifted off of his shoulders.

Clearly, things had not been working out for Werner and a change was needed. In an appearance on the podcast Einfach mal Luppen, which is hosted by the Kroos brothers Toni and Felix, Werner opened up about his time in London.

“For me, having fun playing football is the most important thing. Of course I was very successful at Chelsea, but in the end I lost a bit of the fun because I didn’t play regularly anymore,” said Werner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I think the coach’s game system didn’t suit me perfectly. So it was clear to me that I wanted to take a new step. I’m at an age where I want to play as much as I can.”

Despite his unceremonious exit, Werner still has fond memories of his time with Chelsea.

“I really associate Chelsea with great successes — the greatest of my career. It will always be a special club for me. I will also stay in contact with many players from the team,” said Werner.

Now, though, Werner is strictly focused on RB Leipzig.

“We have a great squad. If we improve in one point or another, we can achieve a lot with this team, also in terms of titles.,” Werner stated. “Of course, I would have wished for a win (against . Despite that, I can’t complain because the team welcomed it very well and got involved in the game right away.”