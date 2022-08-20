The most — and least — cost-friendly countries for viewing Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga have been revealed

If you are trying to get your Bayern Munich fix on television or streaming, what does it cost?

In the United States, we can tell you that the fee for the Bundesliga on ESPN + is currently $69.99/year (the equivalent of £57.71 or €68.01) if you purchase the latest special offer (30% off!). That price, however, will rise after the trial period.

Not too bad, eh? In some countries, however, it will cost you A LOT more.

The good people at Sporticos have compiled the least expensive countries to watch the Bundesliga and the most expensive — which is mind blowing.

Take a look at how much it would cost you to watch the Bundesliga in the five most expensive countries:

If you are living in Spain, you had better be a HUGE Bundesliga fan to invest into that (now we know what Robert Lewandowski is paying to keep tabs on his old squad). But what about those poor New Zealanders? That seems...unfair.

As far the least expensive countries go, Brazil is free and some other countries also have really affordable prices:

As we know, India has a significant Bayern Munich fan base, so those people are getting a very good deal. We hit our own Swaz for some commentary on the coverage in India to see exactly what you are getting for your money.

"So, in India you either watch on TV or on the SonyLIV app/website. I pay for SonyLIV because it has all the BuLi games streamed unlike TV that only plays the Bayern/Dortmund game. The advantages are all the games are streamed on LIV but if you compare it to the streaming on Star Sports (long time BuLi broadcaster till they cancelled in 2020), the quality isn’t that great and also they don’t have replays,” Swaz said. “Going by TV alone is an awful option and I wouldn’t recommend it. The guys at Sony would rather stream a random volleyball game than a Bayern game so they push it to one of the peripheral channels and that leaves you on a hunting spree where you gotta look for which channel they’re streaming in for that particular game. LIV also doesn’t have a slider so you can’t rewind on games. The only feature they have is that you can scroll back to certain sections on the games like the chances or the saves.”

As for the ESPN+ coverage in the United States, which falls somewhere in middle of the pack for cost, I’d say this: Having the Bundesliga games on one platform in one place is nice and convenient. However, I find the lack of promotion and the lack of really any type of coverage outside of placing the games on the streaming interface to be concerning. I was worried ESPN would treat the Bundesliga like it did Serie A (little promotion, no real incentive to help grow the league in popularity) and I think that has really been the case. I question how the league can acquire new fans this way in the United States, where we have a bunch of other major sports, not to mention an uncountable amount of entertainment options available. The actual coverage of games is great, but that is all produced and managed by the Bundesliga itself. ESPN+ is just the viewing portal into that world.

Not that you possibly plan where to live based on how much it costs to watch Bayern Munich, but if you did, hopefully this will help select a location!

Graphics in this post were courtesy of Sporticos.