Bayern Munich Alumni: Rummenigge thinks “Mané and De Ligt are not world class players”

Bayern Munich have so far had an incredible transfer window, and the fans are nothing but overjoyed with the signings of Sadio Mané, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Mathys Tel and Ryan Gravenberch. But...that doesn’t seem to be the only opinion people have of Bayern’s efforts this summer.

Michael Rummenigge, brother of Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (ex-CEO and club legend at Bayern Munich), has slammed sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić and Co. for their choices. The former forward said that despite his respect for Mané and De Ligt, he says that “neither of them are world-class players in my eyes.” When assessing Bayern’s transfers on his column in Sportbuzzer, he mentioned that he was skeptical of De Ligt, more so than he was of Mané. He further says about the Dutchman:

Sure, he’s only 22 years old. But his last three seasons with Juventus Turin were lost time for him. He wasn’t really able to develop further after his furious start to his career at Ajax Amsterdam. I think it’s very daring to declare him Bayern’s head of defense now.

As for the Senegalese international, Rummenigge believes that although Mané will be good for the Bundesliga, he doesn’t “see him at the absolute top level at the age of 30.” He went on to say that if things were different, Jurgen Klopp would have fought harder to keep the forward at Anfield.

However, despite his criticism of these two signings, he had a few positive things to say about Moroccan international Noussair Mazraoui. Bayern signed the right-back for free from Ajax, and so far he has been performing decently under Julian Nagelsmann. Michael Rummenigge believes that Mazraoui could “develop into the real king transfer of the Munich team.” He also stated the following:

He reminds me a bit of former Dortmund player Achraf Hakimi, who now plays for Paris St. Germain. Mazraoui will help Bayern mightily on the right defensive wing.

It’s honestly a bit refreshing to hear a take that isn’t full of praise, it’s good to hear a different opinion every now and then. But even then, Rummenigge is still the vocal minority.

