Former Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski “sad” over final visit to Säbener Straße; Brazzo comments on discussion

In an odd turn of events — and just days after a controversial interview given to ESPN — FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski visited Bayern Munich’s Säbener Straße facilities to say his final goodbye to club personnel.

“It was sad. I’ll always be grateful for what I’ve won and experienced here. I thanked everyone for what they did for me and gave them gifts. It was an emotional and difficult moment for me,” Lewandowski told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The fans have always been very important to me. I would like to thank them for their support and everything we have experienced together. Bayern fans will remain in my heart forever — I will never forget that.”

Aside of bidding adieu to some old friends, Lewandowski also reportedly staged a photo with all of the trophies he won while with the Rekordmeister.

While it was a nice gesture to personalize his final farewells to so many people around the club, most fans are clamoring to know what transpired in the anticipated discussion between Lewandowski and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić in the wake of the barbs exchanged over the weekend.

Both Salihamidžić and manager Julian Nagelsmann were shocked by Lewandowski’s remarks, but wanted to hear from him before having any official retort. Lewandowski ensured that the controversy would be snuffed out, but did not dive too far into the exchange.

“Everything is okay. I met everyone and thanked them for everything. I will never forget what I experienced here. The past few weeks were difficult for everyone but I’ll never forget what I had here and I thank the fans for their support,” Lewandowski remarked.

For his part, Salihamidžić also played down any bitterness between the parties.

“Robert came to my office to say goodbye and we spoke for 15 minutes. I addressed everything, we settled everything. Robert did a great job for Bayern, which should be remembered. He also knows what he owes to Bayern. We wished him the best in his new challenge,” Salihamidžić stated (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Oliver Kahn chimed in with his take on the Lewandowski visit as well.

“It was nice that Robert stopped by my office again. We talked about everything, parted ways on good terms and will stay in touch in the future. Robert and FC Bayern, it was and is a special, successful story. We wish him all the best at FC Barcelona,” Kahn said (per @FCBayernEN).